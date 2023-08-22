Fullerton man facing child porn charges

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Fullerton man is facing child porn charges after Google flagged a user to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Evan Burkhardt, 21, is charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Nebraska State Patrol started investigating after receiving the cyber tip from NCMEC, a national clearinghouse for child exploitation material and reports under federal law.

Court documents reveal that between February 5, 2023 and March 24, 2023, Google had reported a user to NCMEC for involvement with visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct which has a child as one of its participants or portrayed observers.

State Patrol served a search warrant in Central City for a home where Burkhardt used to live and eventually met with him at his home in Fullerton.

Investigators seized his phone and later data detection located more than 700 files depicting unspeakable acts involving children as young as toddlers.

Burkhardt was arrested in Central City. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23 at 9:30 a.m. in Merrick County Court.

