How to start your own ‘giving circle’ with friends

Giving circles can be just a few people or a large group
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — The Stanford Social Innovation Review has estimated that more than 150,000 people are involved in more than 2,000 giving circles in the U.S., helping to donate more than a $1.3 billion.

Danetha Doe, the founder of the website Money & Mimosas, said giving circles are a great way to get together with friends and raise money for a specific cause.

“And I love giving circles because that actually has a history based in Black and Indigenous cultures,” Doe said. “For centuries, this practice of gathering in a circle, putting your money in a pot, and giving it to a specific cause for the community.”

Doe said there’s power in community – when you get three, five or 10 people together to raise money for a specific cause, it can be just as effective as one large donor.

The website philanthropytogether.org has a directory of giving circles across the globe. If there isn’t one nearby, Doe encourages people to start one.

“I would go to your local community center if you’re involved in church, if you’re involved in any sort of community gatherings, whether it’s your fitness studio or the local rec center, just talk to people about what they’re passionate about and see if there’s some commonalities between you all so that you can gather together and create a giving circle,” Doe said.

To those interested in starting their own giving circle, Doe said to first figure out a vision and structure of how to collect donations.

Doe has a ‘10 Steps To Starting A Giving Circle With Your Girlfriends in 2023′ guide on her website.

