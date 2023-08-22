Husker Volleyball playing with passion ahead of season opener
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Husker Volleyball team is playing with “fire” according to Head Coach John Cook, following the teams Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday.
Cook noted Bekka Allick and her passion during the scrimmage and said that this team is a very competitive bunch.
The team opens play in the regular season on Friday, August 25ht against Utah State.
