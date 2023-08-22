Lincoln County Commissioners discuss Sutherland Bridge Project and consider additional dispatch services

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners met once again to discuss a variety of topics on Monday. One of those topics was the commissioners receiving bids for the Sutherland North River Bridge Project.

The project received bids from four different companies with the highest bid being over $7 million. Lincoln County Chairman Jerry Woodruff said that the next steps are to award the highest bidder.

“The next step would be awarding the bid to the successful bidder and in that point in time we would have some language in there in regards to start date and the projected completion, excuse me and I do not have that information at this point in time,” Woodruff said.

The county commissioners still need to review everything necessary to take the next step.

The Lincoln County Commissioners also discussed about a potential agreement with the City of North Platte regarding dispatch services. North Platte’s emergency service lines say busy when someone calls because the all dispatchers are busy with other emergencies.

The City of North Platte wants to add two more dispatchers to help with the large amount of calls they receive the total of expense would be roughly around 97,000 dollars for extra expense for Lincoln County The city of North Platte would pay for one dispatcher and Lincoln County would cover the over and the need is there.

“A person of help that is receiving and that is not acceptable and we can’t have people in need not receiving the kind of service they rightfully deserve. there is a need there and we will have to figure out how to cover that expense,” Woodruff said.

The Lincoln County Commissioners will take some time to discuss on how to cover the amount needed to add future dispatchers in North Platte

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.