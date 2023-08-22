Pete Ricketts announces launch of 2024 U.S. Senate campaign

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts(U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Senator Pete Ricketts announced his plans to launch his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign on Tuesday.

Sen. Ricketts will hold his 2024 Campaign Kickoff Tour on Wednesday with stops in North Platte, Kearney, Norfolk, and Omaha.

This will be Ricketts’ first election as a U.S. Senator. He initially left his position as Nebraska’s governor due to term limits in 2022.

Around that time, Ben Sasse vacated his position as U.S. Senator to become the president at the University of Florida. Days after Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen announced he was appointing Ricketts as Sasse’s replacement.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor at the North Platte Airport on August 17, 2023.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte
The Husker Football Show with Matt Rhule will air on KNOP News 2 on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.
Husker Football Show to air Mondays on KNOP News 2
The Panhandle Public Health District is reporting the state's first death from the West Nile...
First death from West Nile virus reported in Panhandle
Human case of West Nile detected in central Nebraska

Latest News

KNOP Weather Story 8-21-2023
Weather Alert Day Wednesday for Dangerous Heat
Construction of a Google data center along I-80 in northeast Lincoln.
Google announces plans to develop data center in Lincoln, its third in Nebraska
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, at right, leads an NU Board of Regents meeting on...
University of Nebraska’s Ted Carter is named the next president at Ohio State
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested