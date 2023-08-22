Pigskin Preview: Wallace lead by a trio of Seniors heading into 2023 season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the 2021 High School Football Season, the Wallace Wildcats established themselves as an elite powerhouse in Nebraska 6-Man Football. 2022 marked a bit of a down year for the Wildcats who ended the season with a record of 4-5 and a first-round playoff loss after losing several games during the regular season that were very competitive.

The 2023 season is set to have its fair share of challenges but two-time all-state lineman Riley Strawder says he and his senior teammates are ready for the challenge ahead.

“It’s been a good offseason, we’ve had a lot of kids this summer that have worked really hard. Of course this heat has been a challenge but we’ve pushed through the heat and it has been a really good offseason coming into this season,” Strawder said.

Senior Quarterback Matt Lungrin acknowledges that upperclassmen are under a bit of pressure, but overall the team possesses a lot of talent.

“I mean the pressure is always there but we’ve been working well as a team with the young team we have and I think we should do well this season. This team is really young but we have a lot of talent on this team and I think they could do good things in years to come, this is just the first step in having a great team,” Lungrin said.

Fellow Senior Chase Martin mans the trenches as the Wildcat’s Center and Nose Guard. Martin says the Wildcats are ready for the season to begin and feels the younger Wildcats will mature and grow even more as the season progresses. “I’m really excited to see the young kids and see how they mature and to see how we do as a team and I think we have a lot of potential,” Martin said.

Head Coach Eric Miller is entering his fifth season leading the Wildcats and acknowledges the 2023 schedule is not an easy one for Wallace. “We’re just in a great area of the state for 6-man football. No matter where we are located out here there are going to be a lot of good teams on the schedule. Each week is going to be a challenge so we have to prepare for each week like it is the toughest game of the year,” Coach Miller said.

Last Spring the Wildcats lost an all-time great in not only their program’s history but in the sport of 6-man football in the State of Nebraska, Carson Glunz was one of the leading tacklers the past several seasons in all of the state. Glunz also was one of the best offensively accounting for well over 3,000 rushing yards the past few seasons and over 50 rushing touchdowns, Miller acknowledges replacing a player of this caliber will be no easy task.

“I guess you could say its more of a committee approach, where we have multiple guys that we want to try to get the ball to. It’s no secret that Carson got a lot of the carries these last couple of years but we have a lot of capable guys this year who we feel we can get the ball to,” Coach Miller said.

This season, Wallace has 15 kids out for football, the most the school has had to go out for the sport since switching to the 6-man ranks four years ago.

”I really like the team we have this year, we have some great leadership,” Miller said. “We have three seniors on the team leading the way then five freshman out for football to and then a few in between, Juniors and Sophomores as well, so a lot of kids stepping up and being asked to play a little more than they have in years past, but I think they are ready for it.”

The Wildcats open their season this Friday by hosting Cody-Kilgore, the two teams faced off to begin their seasons last year and the Cowboys got the best of Wallace on a final score of 25-24.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.