Smothering and sunny conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Relief in sight Thursday and beyond

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The heat continues for the viewing area Tuesday into Wednesday, with relief on the way Thursday and further along.

Our ridge of high pressure continues to pester the viewing area. This will unleash the sweltering and humid conditions across the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will be climbing into the 100s and heat indices in the 100s to 110s, and lows in the 60s and 70s. Mainly sunny skies will be in the skies, and breezy winds with speeds around 10 to 20 mph.

Cauldron like conditions across the area Tuesday into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Relief is on the way Thursday into the weekend. A cold front will be pushing into the area during this time. Chances of showers and thunderstorms will be occurring during this time as well. Highs will be dropping into the 90s on Thursday, then into the 70s and 80s as we enter into the area Friday into Saturday. Once we get into the day Sunday and Monday, conditions will moderate back into the 80s to near 90, with sunny skies returning.

A well-needed cold front will be chugging through the area Thursday and into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

