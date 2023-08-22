Veteran laid to rest at Fort McPherson National Cemetery

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week, the North Platte American Legion Halligan Post requested members of the public and veterans attend a service at Fort McPherson National Cemetery for a veteran with no known next of kin that was laid to rest.

James Bagley served in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1980 and received a dignified service with Patriot Guard present for Monday afternoon’s funeral service. Bagley had died on Aug. 12 at the age of 63.

Reverend Ryan Alexander spoke at the service, thanking those for coming to support and honor Bagley’s life.

“To each and everyone of you who showed up today, to be able to honor his life, to be able to honor his legacy,” Alexander said. “I don’t believe it’s right that any person should draw their final breath alone on this Earth and it’s certainly not right for anyone to be laid to rest all by themselves. So for you to give up your time, to be able to come and share these moments together, not only does it mean something to me but I know it means something to those that are here today.”

