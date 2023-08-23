Knights swept by NJC in first home match of the season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (NPCC) - The North Platte Community College volleyball team fell in three sets to the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen Tuesday evening in the Knights’ first home match of the season.

The Knights started the game off with confidence and high energy and initially took the lead. They stayed neck and neck with the Plainswomen – separated by just a point or two – for the beginning of the first set.

NJC eventually pulled ahead 8-7 and continued to run, extending their lead 17-9. North Platte attempted a comeback but couldn’t close the gap entirely and fell 25-16 in the opening frame.

The Plainswomen jumped out almost immediately to a five-point lead in set two. The Knights were unable to erase a 15-point deficit by the end of the frame, and ultimately fell 25-10.

NJC also grabbed the lead early in the third set – rattling off a quick 6-0 run. NPCC scored its first point of the game thanks to a kill by Emily Johnson. It wasn’t enough to quell Northeastern’s momentum, however, and the Plainswomen surged ahead to a 12-point advantage. NJC took the set 25-12.

“That was a tough team for us to play, and I thought our youth really showed tonight,” said NPCC volleyball head coach Alexa McCall. “We have a lot of season left, but we have to be able to make some changes and play with more confidence.”

The Knights will have a chance to make a comeback later in the week. They will travel to La Junta, Colo. for a weekend tournament hosted by Otero Junior College.

NPCC plays Barton Community College at 11 a.m. Friday and will follow that up with a match against Eastern Wyoming College at 6 p.m.

