North Platte asks homeowners to trim their trees

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte is asking people to trim their trees that have low-hanging branches. This includes trees that are on their property and are currently hanging over a street, sidewalk or traffic sign.

The City of North Platte wants to keep residents safe and that includes cutting or trimming tree branches that may interrupt vehicle or foot traffic. Planning and Zoning Administrator Judy Clark hopes residents will reach out to city hall if they have any questions or concerns about tree trimming.

“The trees on the sidewalk if they are overhanging sidewalks they need to be trimmed up to eight foot in height from the ground,” Clark said. “So from the sidewalk up they need to be trimmed up eight feet so individuals can walk under them easily and in the street they need to be trimmed up from the street to a height of 16 foot that way it allows vehicles to pass.”

