North Platte-based Fat Dogs breaks ground at new location off I-80

By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Since Interstate 80 began flowing throughout Nebraska, a large lot has sat vacant at the North Platte 179 Exit. Progress was made with North Platte-based Fat Dogs Convenience stores purchasing land just east of the La Quinta in North Platte.

Wednesday morning, Fat Dogs held an official groundbreaking ceremony on the site that is soon to become a truck stop, complete with retail space, a restaurant and over 100 spots for truck traffic parking.

“Finally, after 40, 50 years we don’t have to say why this isn’t developed. It’s going to be a beautiful spot and welcome center for everybody coming from the East. So, congratulations on a great day for North Platte, Nebraska. This is going to be a tremendous asset for this community,” Gary Person, President and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, said.

The groundbreaking event in North Platte began a busy day for the Fat Dogs family as they ventured east to Dawson County to celebrate a new truck stop in Lexington before heading to the tri-cities and Lincoln.

