North Platte Planning Commissioners advance application to rezone land on Anna Avenue to city council

The North Platte Planning Commissioners met on August 22 to discuss further advancement on a...
The North Platte Planning Commissioners met on August 22 to discuss further advancement on a application regarding turning an old church into a small wedding/party venue.(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Planning Commissioners met on Tuesday to discuss two important items on their agenda. The main highlight on the agenda was discussing an area of land submitted by Scott and Melinda Standage to rezone property located on Anna Avenue.

The application is for an old church to be converted to a small venue for wedding receptions and small parties.

Residents came to the meeting in hopes of speaking publicly on the matter but their requests will have to wait. Planning Commissioner Chairman David Fudge said he hopes that everyone that came out for their meeting return for the city council meeting.

“During the meeting last month, we did hold a public hearing on this and I suspect, although I don’t know that a lot those folks would have testified again, if there would have been a public hearing tonight, since we already held a public hearing on this issue,” Fudge said. “There was no need to rehold another public hearing on it so. There will be another public hearing at the city council meeting on the fifth of September and those folks that came tonight and want to testify I would encourage them to go to the city council meeting.”

