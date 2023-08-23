North Platte Police Department Sergeant Lisa Citta nominated for Do Good Hero Award

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jason and Lori Hansen with Midwest Family Financial have nominated North Platte Police Department Sergeant Lisa Citta as a Do Good Hero with the National Life Group’s Do Good Hero Initiative.

North Platte Police Department Patrol Lieutenant Jeffrey Foote said when he and the Police Department Administration were approached with this opportunity, nominating Citta was one of the first that came to mind.

“Jason approached the Police Department about finding a nominee that would fit. It was a pretty good consensus among the administration that Lisa Citta would be a nominee for the North Platte Police Department. Sergeant Citta is very involved in her civic duties in addition to duties as a Law Enforcement Officer,” Foote said.

The National Life Do Good Heroes can be any first responder whether they be in Law Enforcement, Fire, or EMS. They are recognized for going above and beyond their public safety duty. The program provides ongoing recognition for the hard work first responders are doing as Do Good Heroes, according to the National Life Group’s website.

“Do Good Heroes recognizes public servants who go above and beyond in their duty. I’ve known Lisa for around ten years and I’ve seen her in the community and I know she interacts in the community,” Hansen said.

Citta has climbed the ranks at the North Platte Police Department but is also a local businesswoman and entrepreneur. She is involved in a number of non-profits in Lincoln County including: Rape and Domestic Abuse Prevention, North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity, the Lincoln County A.G. Society and more.

Learn more about Citta’s nomination here.

