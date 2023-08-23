North Platte softball hosts Cozad

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte hosted Cozad on the softball diamond on Tuesday evening at the Dowhower Complex in North Platte.

The Haymakers got the early jump on the Bulldogs in this one leading 6-3 after just two innings, but North Platte started to battle back adding one run in each of the third and fourth innings, but Cozad snatched momentum back in the fourth as with the bases loaded North Platte was unable to score more than one run. Cozad then added to their lead making in 9-4 which would become the final score in this one.

Next up for North Platte is a Thursday doubleheader in Omaha when the Bulldogs play Skutt Catholic and Gross Catholic, next up for Cozad is a short trip over to rival Gothenburg on Thursday.

