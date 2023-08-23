NPCC takes home court for first time in 2023

NPCC takes the court at home for the first time in 2023 against NJC
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC Knights Volleyball team took the court at home for the first time in 2023 on Tuesday as they hosted the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen.

The Plainswomen would keep their undefeated record as the Knights fall to 0-5 after Northeaster JC took the win in three sets.

Next on the schedule for the Knights is a trip to La Junta, Colorado for a tournament starting on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor at the North Platte Airport on August 17, 2023.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte
The Husker Football Show with Matt Rhule will air on KNOP News 2 on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.
Husker Football Show to air Mondays on KNOP News 2
The Panhandle Public Health District is reporting the state's first death from the West Nile...
First death from West Nile virus reported in Panhandle
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested

Latest News

During the 2021 High School Football Season, the Wallace Wildcats established themselves as an...
Pigskin Preview: Wallace lead by a trio of Seniors heading into 2023 season
Faith Bennett is caught in a rundown during Tuesday's softball game between North Platte and...
North Platte softball hosts Cozad
North Platte hosts Cozad at the Dowhower Complex on Tuesday in North Platte
North Platte softball hosts Cozad
NPCC takes the court at home for the first time in 2023 against NJC
NPCC hosts NJC in first home game