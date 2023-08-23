NPCC takes home court for first time in 2023

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC Knights Volleyball team took the court at home for the first time in 2023 on Tuesday as they hosted the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen.

The Plainswomen would keep their undefeated record as the Knights fall to 0-5 after Northeaster JC took the win in three sets.

Next on the schedule for the Knights is a trip to La Junta, Colorado for a tournament starting on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.