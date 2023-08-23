Omaha daycare van driver appears in court

Bond set at $50,000 for 62-year-old facing charges in heat death of 1-year-old
By Bella Caracta and Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested after a 1-year-old died as the result of being left in a daycare van vehicle for several hours on an intensely hot summer day was in court Thursday.

Ryan Williams, 62, was formally charged with child abuse by neglect resulting in death. His bond was set at $50,000.

Ryan Williams
Ryan Williams(Omaha Police Department)

One-year-old Ra’Miyah Worthington died during Monday’s intense hot weather after she was discovered in a daycare van several hours after Williams picked up her and two of her siblings in the morning. The other two children were removed from the van, but Ra’Miyah was not.

Ra’Miyah was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to Douglas County court documents.

On Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order to shut down Kidz of the Future Child Development Center II, located near 50th and Leavenworth streets.

With temperatures forecasted in the upper 90s that day and a dew point near 80 degrees, the heat index reported for the area was expected to reach 115 or 120 in some areas. The court documents state that Ra’Miyah had a temperature of 109 degrees on arrival at the hospital on Monday.

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)(WOWT)

According to the affidavit, Williams told police he transported the girl daily and that there were about nine children in the van when he arrived at the daycare Monday.

He told police that he began unloading the children and was distracted by a young boy who was not wanting to get out of the van and go inside. Another staff member came down and got the boy, then Williams closed the door to the van.

Williams said he normally conducts a sweep of the van to make sure no one is in it — but that he didn’t do so on Monday.

When he went back to the van several hours later to conduct his afternoon route, he found the girl on the backseat floor, the police report states. He said he picked her up and ran inside with her and 911 was called.

DAYCARE DEATH
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare

It’s still unclear just how long 1-year-old Ra’Miyah was left inside the van, but her parents have their suspicions.

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Construction of a Google data center along I-80 in northeast Lincoln.
Google announces plans to develop data center in Lincoln, its third in Nebraska
The Panhandle Public Health District is reporting the state's first death from the West Nile...
First death from West Nile virus reported in Panhandle
The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor at the North Platte Airport on August 17, 2023.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte

Latest News

Sergent Citta (Middle) is picture with North Platte Chief of Police Steve Reeves (left) and...
North Platte Police Department Sergeant Lisa Citta nominated for Do Good Hero Award
Fat Dogs breaks ground on land off I-80 Exit 179 what is soon to become the North Platte...
North Platte-based Fat Dogs breaks ground at new location off I-80
KNOP Jetstream 8-23-2023
Sunny, hot, and dry pattern comes to an end as we round out the workweek
Robin (left) and William (right), the twin red panda cubs born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo on...
Lincoln Children’s Zoo announces birth of twin red pandas