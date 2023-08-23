One more sweltering day Wednesday; Well needed precipitation and cooldown Thursday into Saturday

In our weather quiz this morning, we asked on which instrument measures wind!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Folks, Wednesday will be the last day of widespread, oppressive heat, with a cooldown and well needed precipitation occurring Thursday into Saturday.

A persistent area of high pressure that has been on top of us, will finally move out of the area very soon. Wednesday will be the last widespread, smothering, day across the area . Highs will be in the 100s, with heat indices in the 100s to 110s and overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Sunny skies and breezy conditions will be in the air, with winds around 10 to 20 mph .

Extreme heat concluding the day Wednesday
Extreme heat concluding the day Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Thursday and into Saturday, a cold front will be moving through the area. This will bring well needed rainfall, in the form of rain and thunderstorms, and a well deserved cooldown across the area. Highs will drop into the 90s on Thursday and 70s and 80s Friday and Saturday. The amount of rainfall that will occur during this time will be between .25 to .5 inches of rain with locally higher totals. During the day Sunday and early next week, temperatures will increase into the low to mid 80s with mainly sunny skies returning.

A return of moisture coming into the area soon
A return of moisture coming into the area soon(Andre Brooks)

