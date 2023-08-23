Pete Ricketts launches 2024 U.S. Senate campaign in North Platte

Senator Pete Ricketts stops in North Platte in part of a statewide tour to campaign. Sen....
Senator Pete Ricketts stops in North Platte in part of a statewide tour to campaign. Sen. Ricketts can be seen with District 42 NE State Senator Mike Jacobson (right) and North Platte resident Molly O'Holleran (left).(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - United States Senator Pete Ricketts launched his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign in North Platte on Wednesday.

District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson hosted Senator Ricketts and members of the public at Nebraskaland Bank and applauded Ricketts’ business-like approach to public office and government.

”I can tell you he has really impressed me since the beginning, This is a guy that truly has strong conservative values. He is somebody who brought a business approach to the Governor’s Office. It’s amazing when we start approaching Government like a business and start running it that way and that we figure out how we can cut taxes instead of how we can spend more money and raise taxes,” Jacobson said.

Ricketts talked about the importance of bringing Nebraska-like values to Washington, D.C. ”All too often today in Washington, we have people who don’t understand those basic values that made this nation great. And that is why it is a privilege to be able to serve as your United States Senator to bring our values here in Greater Nebraska to Washington D.C. Every generation has had challenges that they have had to stand up for in this country. Every generation has demonstrated that faith, the belief in our freedoms, sacrifice, and grit, and that is what is called for today in Washington D.C.” Ricketts said.

In 2006, Ricketts beat out a crowded field of opponents to win the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, ultimately losing to incumbent Senator Ben Nelson. Ricketts had served as Nebraska’s Governor from 2014-2022 when he reached his term limit. Ricketts’ appointed term will last until 2024′s special election in which Nebraska voters will decide who will serve the remaining two years of former Senator Ben Sasse’s term. Sasse resigned to become the President of the University of Florida.

Following Ricketts’ stop in North Platte, he stopped in Kearney, Norfolk, and Omaha.

