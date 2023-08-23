Rumored threat to Kearney schools deemed not credible

(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Extra patrols were in place Wednesday morning at Kearney schools as a precaution after Kearney Police received a report about a potential threat.

Kearney Police say a report about an alleged active shooter plan against Kearney Public Schools, the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Zion Lutheran School came in Tuesday around 5 p.m. After investigating, Kearney Police determined the threat was not credible.

In a statement, police said the details of the report were communicated to all three schools and additional patrols by the KPD and UNK Campus Police were in place Wednesday morning out of an abundance of caution.

Police said students and staff at KPD, UNK and Zion were safe and there was no disruption of classes.

UNK issued this statement early Wednesday afternoon:

“The University of Nebraska at Kearney is aware of a threat that was investigated by the campus threat assessment team and local law enforcement. It was determined to be unsubstantiated. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with authorities. The campus community is asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to UNK Police and the Kearney Police Department.”

Kearney Police also ask that members of the community report any information about this or other incidents.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Construction of a Google data center along I-80 in northeast Lincoln.
Google announces plans to develop data center in Lincoln, its third in Nebraska
The Panhandle Public Health District is reporting the state's first death from the West Nile...
First death from West Nile virus reported in Panhandle
The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor at the North Platte Airport on August 17, 2023.
1929 Ford Tri-Motor aircraft visits North Platte

Latest News

Mosquito
Mosquito pool in Lincoln County test positive for West Nile Virus
Nebraska Economic Indicator sees growth through early 2024
In one of our #Newsmakers sessions today, The Sutherland Chamber of Commerce will be having...
Newsmakers Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair
In our #Newsmakers today, we talked with North Platte Community College about their Glow Ball...
Newsmakers NPCC Glow Ball Tourney