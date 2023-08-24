Nebraska State Bar Association and Legal Aid stop in North Platte during summer tour

Nebraska State Bar Association and Legal Aid of Nebraska stop in North Platte. Bar Association...
Nebraska State Bar Association and Legal Aid of Nebraska stop in North Platte. Bar Association President Jason Grams (left), North Platte Attorney Terry Waite (center) and Legal Aid Executive Director Laurie Herr Dale (right).(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Bar Association, in partnership with Legal Aid of Nebraska, stopped in North Platte Wednesday evening for a networking event and to commemorate NSBA’s 60th anniversary.

They joined other attorneys and judges from the region at North 40 Chophouse as part of their summer tour.

“We are celebrating two monumental anniversaries. The first is the 60th anniversary of Gideon v. Wainwright which is the landmark case that provided for court-appointed counsel in criminal cases, so, for criminal defendants particularly those who can’t afford an attorney,” said Laurie Heer Dale, the Executive Director of Legal Aid.

Shortly after the summer tour concludes, the Nebraska State Bar Association will welcome a new executive director and for the first time in decades, that individual will be a North Platte resident.

“I don’t think there has been a president of our state bar association in my lifetime from North Platte so this is kind of a big deal that we have somebody from North Platte taking over the bar association,” said Jason Grams, president of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

“They appreciate the fact that we’ve got somebody from our neck of the woods involved in bar leadership and we have not had a lot of those folks from here over the years. I think the last Nebraska State Bar Association president from North Platte was maybe before I was born and I’m 70 years old plus,” said North Platte Attorney Mike McCarthy, President-Elect of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

McCarthy will take over as president of Nebraska’s Bar Association in October.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fat Dogs breaks ground on land off I-80 Exit 179 what is soon to become the North Platte...
North Platte-based Fat Dogs breaks ground at new location off I-80
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver appears in court
Mosquito
Mosquito pool in Lincoln County test positive for West Nile Virus
Sergent Citta (Middle) is picture with North Platte Chief of Police Steve Reeves (left) and...
North Platte Police Department Sergeant Lisa Citta nominated for Do Good Hero Award
Wallace lines up for practice preparing to open the season against Cody-Kilgore Friday
Pigskin Preview: Wallace lead by a trio of Seniors heading into 2023 season

Latest News

Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
KNOP Jetstream 8-23-2023
Sunny, hot, and dry pattern comes to an end as we round out the workweek
Vehicle thefts in Lincoln and Keith Counties lead to arrest of teen
Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating