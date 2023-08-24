North Platte softball scheduled games in Hastings canceled

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A pair of North Platte softball games scheduled for Thursday in Hastings were canceled due to the heat scheduled in the area.

North Platte’s games against Skutt Catholic and Gross Catholic will not take place as scheduled on Thursday.

Temperatures are once again expected to reach near the 100 degree Fahrenheit mark on Thursday.

