Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating

Burwell man arrested in connection to the suspicious death
Calvin Measner
Calvin Measner(Valley County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Garfield County Wednesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from troopers in response to a reported deceased individual who had been located along Highway 91, several miles east of Burwell. Troopers and NSP investigators responded to the scene.

The deceased individual has been identified as Amanda Summers, 33, of Trumbull.

NSP is the lead agency in the investigation.

As part of the investigation, NSP investigators arrested Calvin Measner, 22, of Burwell, early Thursday morning, for obstructing a peace officer and tampering with evidence.

The death investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fat Dogs breaks ground on land off I-80 Exit 179 what is soon to become the North Platte...
North Platte-based Fat Dogs breaks ground at new location off I-80
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver appears in court
Mosquito
Mosquito pool in Lincoln County test positive for West Nile Virus
Sergent Citta (Middle) is picture with North Platte Chief of Police Steve Reeves (left) and...
North Platte Police Department Sergeant Lisa Citta nominated for Do Good Hero Award
Wallace lines up for practice preparing to open the season against Cody-Kilgore Friday
Pigskin Preview: Wallace lead by a trio of Seniors heading into 2023 season

Latest News

In one of our #Newsmakers sessions today, #HabitatforHumanity will be celebrating their 25th...
Newsmakers Habitat for Humanity Garden Party
In this special #Newsmakers session, Jeff: The Toy Collector is in town, and he wants to buy...
Newsmakers Jeff: The Toy Collector
Sports betting has officially kicked-off at the Grand Island Casino Resort
Grand Island Casino Resort officially adds sports betting
Beneficial rainfall will be impacting the area Thursday into Sunday
A well-needed cooldown and precipitation expected Thursday into the weekend