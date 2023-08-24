A well-needed cooldown and precipitation expected Thursday into the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A much anticipated cooldown with needed rain chances will be occurring the day Thursday into the weekend, putting an end to the heat dome.

A strong cold front will pushing into the area Thursday into Friday. This will allow for the area to see cooler temperatures and well-needed rain chances for the drought that we are still experiencing. Highs will start to drop from the 100s we saw Wednesday, to the 90s on Thursday, 70s to 80s on Friday, 70s on Saturday, and 70s and 80s on Sunday, and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will start to increase late afternoon into the evening Thursday and lasting into the Sunday, where it will be more isolated in nature.

A strong cold front will be pushing through the area Thursday into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

With the ample moisture and northeasterly flow from a new area high pressure to our north and west will give lift and instability to the area. This will give us a good environment for rounds of showers and thunderstorms. This will allow for the area to see rainfall amounts between .25 to .5 inches of rain with locally higher totals. Higher rates will possible in stronger storms through Sunday.

Beneficial rainfall will be impacting the area Thursday into Sunday (Andre Brooks)

During Monday into Wednesday, conditions will turn dry and the temperatures will be moderating into the low to upper 80s, which is typical for this time of year. A southerly flow allow for the humidity to increase once again during this time, but not as strong as this previous week.

