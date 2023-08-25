Baby elephant at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo officially named

By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The baby elephant at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo officially has a name.

Her name: Amandra.

Pronounced “ah-MON-dra,” the name means “strong woman.” The zoo said it was chosen by a donor and their family.

Amandra, born to Jayei, joins Eugenia, Sonny, and Mopani as the fourth elephant calf at the Henry Doorly Zoo.

“She is interacting with her siblings and in this heat, has joined the others in the mud wallow,” said Sarah Armstrong, the Zoo’s elephant manager, in a press release Friday.

Amandra currently weighs 290 pounds.

A fifth elephant calf is due to be born at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Spring 2024.

