Cooler and wetter conditions Friday into Saturday; Improving conditions Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After the oppressive conditions over the past week, we get a break from the heat this weekend with cooler and wetter conditions, with more sun coming this Sunday.

A cold front draped to our south and a high pressure centered to our northwest, which is giving us a northeasterly flow. This will give us the potential for some thunderstorm chances during the day Friday. Highs will be climbing into the 70s to mid 80s with breezy winds, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph to 10 to 20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s with thunderstorms still around.

Thunderstorm with cooler temps for the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

On Saturday, temperatures will drop further, with scattered thunderstorm chances around. Highs will only climb up into the to the low to mid 70s with breezy winds persisting around here. On Sunday, our high pressure system will continue to drift southeast, and this will improve our skies, but also moderate temperatures back up into the low 80s. A moderation in temperatures and remaining quiet will continue during the beginning to mid portion of next week, with highs being in the low 80s to low 90s.

Improving conditions over the weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.