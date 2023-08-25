Game week arrives as Huskers begin prep for Minnesota; Matt Rhule’s weekly press conference set for 10 AM

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Game week has finally arrived for Matt Rhule and the Husker football team. With the season opener slated for next Thursday, August 31st, the schedule for this week’s game has shifted. Normally Rhule would have his weekly press conference on Monday, but with the odd start to the year, the schedule has shifted.

Rhule released a depth chart on Friday, finally giving us a concrete look at who we can expect to play in the season opener after plenty of speculation through a long fall camp.

Week 1 Depth Chart (KOLN)

Head Coach Matt Rhule’s press conference is slated to start at approximately 10 AM Friday, with selected players speaking starting at 12 PM. You can see Coach Rhule and player’s full press conferences in the video player above when available.

The team will practice Friday afternoon before taking Saturday off. The team will then hold practices on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday before departing for Minneapolis on Wednesday of next week. Again, the season opener is scheduled for a 7 PM kickoff on Thursday, August 31st against Minnesota. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

Watch the N REPORT Preseason Special Sunday at 7pm. Available on 1011 NOW app on Apple/Android & streaming platforms.@kevinsjuts @chasematteson give an overview of yr 1 of the Matt Rhule era, share the #Huskers projected starting line-up, & get analysis from @mitchsherman pic.twitter.com/mQwt82vpDn — 10/11 News (@1011_News) August 24, 2023

