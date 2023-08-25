Game week arrives as Huskers begin prep for Minnesota; Matt Rhule’s weekly press conference set for 10 AM

Nebraska at Minnesota
Nebraska at Minnesota(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Game week has finally arrived for Matt Rhule and the Husker football team. With the season opener slated for next Thursday, August 31st, the schedule for this week’s game has shifted. Normally Rhule would have his weekly press conference on Monday, but with the odd start to the year, the schedule has shifted.

Rhule released a depth chart on Friday, finally giving us a concrete look at who we can expect to play in the season opener after plenty of speculation through a long fall camp.

Week 1 Depth Chart
Week 1 Depth Chart(KOLN)

Head Coach Matt Rhule’s press conference is slated to start at approximately 10 AM Friday, with selected players speaking starting at 12 PM. You can see Coach Rhule and player’s full press conferences in the video player above when available.

The team will practice Friday afternoon before taking Saturday off. The team will then hold practices on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday before departing for Minneapolis on Wednesday of next week. Again, the season opener is scheduled for a 7 PM kickoff on Thursday, August 31st against Minnesota. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
Vehicle thefts in Lincoln and Keith Counties lead to arrest of teen
Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Fat Dogs breaks ground on land off I-80 Exit 179 what is soon to become the North Platte...
North Platte-based Fat Dogs breaks ground at new location off I-80

Latest News

Sandhills-Thedford opens the season with a win over Burwell in Dunning
Sandhills-Thedford defeats Burwell to open season
Sutherland takes two wins in their volleyball triangular on Thursday
Sutherland Volleyball sweeps at triangular
Oliver Nutter rolls out of the pocket in Thursday's season opener against Maywood-Hayes Center.
Sutherland drops home opener to Maywood-Hayes Center
South Loup sideline as the Bobcats host Elm Creek on August 24, 2023.
South Loup opens season with win over Elm Creek