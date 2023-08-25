Lexington woman going to federal prison for drug trafficking

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lexington woman is heading to prison on a drug charge in federal court.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Sanjuana Garcia-Ramirez received 6.5 years on a conviction of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, Garcia-Ramirez will begin a four-year term of supervised release.

On January 5, 2021, officers went to Garcia-Ramirez’s Lexington residence after receiving information that she was selling methamphetamine. Garcia-Ramirez was in drug court at the time in Dawson County, based on a prior conviction for possession of methamphetamine.

The Attorney’s Office said officers searched a bedroom and found multiple baggies of methamphetamine and a scale. Laboratory tests confirmed there was at least 53 grams of actual methamphetamine. Garcia-Ramirez intended to distribute the drugs, according to the Attorney’s Office.

The investigation revealed Garcia-Ramirez used her cell phone to facilitate her drug trafficking. Messages revealed her asking a drug buyer, “How much are you wanting,” and providing the buyer with the quantity and price of the drugs she could sell. In a December 2020 message, Garcia-Ramirez wrote, “I’m not using I promise,” and, “It’s all about the money it’s all.”

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Lexington, Nebraska, Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

