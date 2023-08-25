McCook Humane Society aiming to finish strong in ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

McCook, Neb. (KSNB) - This week, as a special deal for the ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign, the McCook Humane Society has all pets adoptable for only $25.

That includes 2-year-old Kramer who tends to think he is a lap dog, but he is friendly with everyone.

“None of us know why he is still here. He’s one of those guys that instantly mellows you out,” Lorie Prestes, Shelter Manager, said. I don’t care how bad your day has been, you meet this dog and instantly your day got brighter. I’m not joking, he comes up, walks by my office and he comes in and says hey what’s up and give you a hug.”

Before coming to the shelter, Kramer was a stray dog, and although some of his friends have been adopted, the shelter is overflowing with four-legged friends.

“This has been a running thing for months and months and months,” Prestes said. “We only have 16 kennels available for dogs. We only have 12 for cats and 13 for kittens.”

The shelter currently has about 60 animals and has had to build temporary cages for the leftover animals.

Caretakers have given Clark the label 'pre-spoiled'.

Another pet to check out at the shelter in the feline-friendly Clark. The name came from his adventurous quality and the duo of ‘Lewis and Clark’.

He is a grey tabby kitten, however when the humane society found him, he weighed less than a pound.

“We thought we were going to lose him on many occasions. Clark, we finally had to set up a cage, a temporary cage, out here in the front with us, everybody that was on the counter,” Prestes said. He wouldn’t eat unless we talked to him and helped him eat. He came in so young he didn’t even know how to eat or know how to do anything.”

Now Clark can join your family with his playful personality. Prestes wants all the furry friends to find homes.

“We really still want to clear the shelter. I have been here almost 20 years and I have never ever seen the shelter actually be empty.” Prestes said.

Kramer has been at the shelter since April.

Honeycomb came to the humane society after being in a house that occupied too many other animals. The group she entered with were all given names based off of cereal. One thing you won’t have to spend too much time on with Honeycomb is commands.

“We do the nothing in life is free techniques. Before they walk out the door they have to sit, before they come into the kennel with them, they have to sit,” Prestes said. “When they are being walked they have to heel. We give them a lot of training.”

She is seven months old and typically costs a couple-hundred dollars.

