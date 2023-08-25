McCook police chief announces plan to resign

McCoook Police Chief Joel Smith announced his plan to resign next month.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of McCook will begin searching to fill a key role within the community.

In a press release, City Manager Nate Schneider said current Police Chief Joel Smith has given notice that he will resign from the position on September 18. An interim police chief will tentatively start the next day.

McCook will immediately begin an open hiring process to fill the permanent position.

Schneider said McCook is grateful for Smith’s service to the community and wish him the best.

Smith joined the McCook Police Department after retiring in 2020 from the Nebraska State Patrol.

