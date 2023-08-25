North Platte American Red Cross branch facing blood shortage

By Ian Mason
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte branch of the American Red Cross is now facing a blood shortage.

The center tries to have around 10 days of blood available, but now only has around five to seven days of stock available. They are specifically facing a shortage of the most popular types of blood as well.

“It’s been a rough summer, it really has,” said Amanda Wehnes, an Account Manager at the North Platte location. “People are busy, on vacation, at the lake, it’s 110 and no one wants go to outside.”

North Platte has the only blood donation center in western Nebraska, servicing a large portion of the state.

North Platte American Red Cross branch facing blood shortage
North Platte American Red Cross branch facing blood shortage(North Platte American Red Cross branch facing blood shortage)

“It’s literally giving people more birthdays, more Christmases, more shark weeks, it’s giving them that time with their loved ones to do the things they want to do when they are healthy and well,” Wehnes said.

If you would like to donate blood, you can visit the American Red Cross’s website to book an appointment. Their donation center in North Platte is open Monday through Wednesday, 11 a. m. to 7 p. m. and on the weekends from 7 a. m. to 3 p. m. It is located at 1111 S. Cottonwood Street.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle thefts in Lincoln and Keith Counties lead to arrest of teen
Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating
Fat Dogs breaks ground on land off I-80 Exit 179 what is soon to become the North Platte...
North Platte-based Fat Dogs breaks ground at new location off I-80
Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver appears in court

Latest News

The UNL Extension Center in North Platte hosted its 19th Annual West Central Water and Crops...
UNL Extension Center Hosts 19th Annual West Central Water and Crops Field Day
News 2 at Six
UNL Extension Center Hosts 19th Annual West Central Water and Crops Field Day
Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
KNOP Jetstream 8-23-2023
Sunny, hot, and dry pattern comes to an end as we round out the workweek