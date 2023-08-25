Officers informed of vehicle possibly containing illegal narcotics

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Monday, officers received information that a vehicle would be returning to North Platte with possible illegal narcotics inside. Officers located the vehicle entering North Platte and conducted a traffic stop. 60-year-old Douglas Baker of North Platte and 57-year-old Pamela Baker of North Platte were occupying the vehicle.

The Police Service Dog Division found probable cause to search the vehicle. Fifty fentanyl pills and over a pound of suspected methamphetamine were found inside the vehicle. A substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was found on Pamela Baker’s person.

Both Douglas and Pamela Baker were taken into custody without issue. They were both charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Bond has been set at 10% of $500,000 for both Douglas and Pamela.

