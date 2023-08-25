Qualifying for the WIC Food Assistance Program now easier

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - New income guidelines have increased the number of families who could qualify for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition assistance program.

The minimum income required to participate in WIC has increased. Some families who were not eligible for the program in the past may now qualify. For example, a family of four can make up to $55,500 annually and could still qualify for the WIC program. This is a $4,162 increase from last year.

The program provides nutritious foods and health education to women who are pregnant or just had a baby, infants, and children up to the age of five. All caregivers are welcome to apply for their child.

Nebraska WIC serves every county in the state with 13 main agencies and over 100 sites. Moms, dads, grandparents, foster parents, and guardians are encouraged to make an appointment at their local WIC office to apply for the program.

Current Medicaid, SNAP or ADC recipients are income-eligible for the WIC program. However, if families’ incomes are too high for those programs, they may still qualify for the WIC program. All foster children under five years of age and pregnant teen moms in foster care are income-eligible for WIC.

You can find a WIC location near you online. The WIC program is a federally funded program and is an equal opportunity provider.

Family Size Monthly Income Annual Income 1 2,248 26,973 2 3,041 36,482 3 3,833 45,991 4 4,625 55,500

