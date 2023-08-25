Qualifying for the WIC Food Assistance Program now easier

WIC (Women Infants and Children)
WIC (Women Infants and Children)(WIC program)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - New income guidelines have increased the number of families who could qualify for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition assistance program.

The minimum income required to participate in WIC has increased. Some families who were not eligible for the program in the past may now qualify. For example, a family of four can make up to $55,500 annually and could still qualify for the WIC program. This is a $4,162 increase from last year.

The program provides nutritious foods and health education to women who are pregnant or just had a baby, infants, and children up to the age of five. All caregivers are welcome to apply for their child.

Nebraska WIC serves every county in the state with 13 main agencies and over 100 sites. Moms, dads, grandparents, foster parents, and guardians are encouraged to make an appointment at their local WIC office to apply for the program.

Current Medicaid, SNAP or ADC recipients are income-eligible for the WIC program. However, if families’ incomes are too high for those programs, they may still qualify for the WIC program. All foster children under five years of age and pregnant teen moms in foster care are income-eligible for WIC.

You can find a WIC location near you online. The WIC program is a federally funded program and is an equal opportunity provider.

Family SizeMonthly IncomeAnnual Income
12,24826,973
23,04136,482
33,83345,991
44,62555,500

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
Vehicle thefts in Lincoln and Keith Counties lead to arrest of teen
Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Fat Dogs breaks ground on land off I-80 Exit 179 what is soon to become the North Platte...
North Platte-based Fat Dogs breaks ground at new location off I-80

Latest News

KNOP Weather Story 8-24-2023
With some shower/t-storm chances, cooler air filters in
McCoook Police Chief Joel Smith announced his plan to resign next month.
McCook police chief announces plan to resign
University of Nebraska
Nebraska Board of Regents holds closed emergency meeting
Lexington woman going to federal prison for drug trafficking