South Loup opens season with win over Elm Creek

Top-ranked D2 squad hosts Elm Creek
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Loup Bobcats opened their season hosting the Elm Creek Buffaloes on Thursday night in Callaway.
Both teams scored in the first quarter, before the Bobcats took a 28-8, halftime lead.
South Loup would carry this advantage to the finish line, winning 48-21, over the Buffaloes.
Next up for South Loup (1-0), they visit Maywood-Hayes Center (1-0) on September 1 at 6 p.m.
