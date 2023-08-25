South Loup opens season with win over Elm Creek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Loup Bobcats opened their season hosting the Elm Creek Buffaloes on Thursday night in Callaway.

Both teams scored in the first quarter, before the Bobcats took a 28-8, halftime lead.

South Loup would carry this advantage to the finish line, winning 48-21, over the Buffaloes.

Next up for South Loup (1-0), they visit Maywood-Hayes Center (1-0) on September 1 at 6 p.m.

