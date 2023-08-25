Sports Shoppe ready for busy fall season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sports Shoppe in North Platte is one of the largest suppliers of Husker merchandise in Lincoln County.

Tim O’Connor has owned and managed the Sports Shoppe for the last 46 years and said the fall sports season is the biggest time of the year for his business.

“Everybody gets excited for the upcoming season, your local high schools all of the different sports, with it being softball, volleyball, football, everybody gets excited supporting their local teams and local kids, fall sports are definitely a very exciting time,” O’Connor said.

In addition to Husker gear, the shop carries apparel for many schools including North Platte High, St. Pat’s, Brady, Maxwell, Hershey and Sutherland and said they can make custom apparel for any area school.

They also have jerseys, hats and more from national sports teams.

