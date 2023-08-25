Sutherland drops home opener to Maywood-Hayes Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sutherland Sailors saw an eight point fourth quarter lead go away in their home opener as Maywood-Hayes Center wins 26-22.

The Sailors jumped out to an 8-0 lead on the first drive of the game as Oliver Nutter took the ball into the end-zone, Nutter would add a touchdown through the air as well late in the first half to Ayden Crump. Maywood-Hayes Center would battle back though in the second half as they outscore the Sailors 26-8 in the final 24 minutes to take the win 26-22.

Next on the schedule for the Sailors (0-1) is a trip over to Hemingford, while the Wolves (1-0) host South Loup on Friday, September 1st.

