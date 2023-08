NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sutherland volleyball team took home a pair of wins on Thursday in their home triangular.

The Sailors got a win in two sets over Creek Valley, before taking a three set win over Perkins County.

Next up for Sutherland is a trip over to nearby Paxton on August 29th.

