Syphilis incidence continues to increase in Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Syphilis incidence is rapidly increasing in the United States and in Nebraska with notable trends in heterosexual and congenital transmissions.

In Nebraska, syphilis rates are increasing at an alarming pace. Since 2017, Nebraska has seen a 373 percent overall increase. The Two Rivers District have investigated 18 total cases since January 2023.

Leading Concerns

Treatment requires intramuscular (IM) benzathine penicillin G (Bicillin L-A), which is in short supply nationally. The stage of infection determines treatment dose and frequency. DHHS and the Antimicrobial Stewardship Assessment & Promoting Program (ASAP) are helping health care providers navigate the shortage.

Screening

Screening needs to increase to identify infections. While screening isn’t required in an annual physical, in the case of pregnancy, screening is required by Nebraska law. The best practice is to screen up to three times: the first prenatal visit, the beginning of the third trimester (if at increased risk), and at delivery. All infants born to women with reactive syphilis testing require diagnostic and clinical evaluation for congenital syphilis. Sex partners of someone with primary, secondary, or early latent syphilis should be evaluated and screened.

