Syphilis incidence continues to increase in Nebraska

(Two Rivers)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Syphilis incidence is rapidly increasing in the United States and in Nebraska with notable trends in heterosexual and congenital transmissions.

In Nebraska, syphilis rates are increasing at an alarming pace. Since 2017, Nebraska has seen a 373 percent overall increase. The Two Rivers District have investigated 18 total cases since January 2023.

Leading Concerns

Treatment requires intramuscular (IM) benzathine penicillin G (Bicillin L-A), which is in short supply nationally. The stage of infection determines treatment dose and frequency. DHHS and the Antimicrobial Stewardship Assessment & Promoting Program (ASAP) are helping health care providers navigate the shortage.

Screening

Screening needs to increase to identify infections. While screening isn’t required in an annual physical, in the case of pregnancy, screening is required by Nebraska law. The best practice is to screen up to three times: the first prenatal visit, the beginning of the third trimester (if at increased risk), and at delivery. All infants born to women with reactive syphilis testing require diagnostic and clinical evaluation for congenital syphilis. Sex partners of someone with primary, secondary, or early latent syphilis should be evaluated and screened.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
Vehicle thefts in Lincoln and Keith Counties lead to arrest of teen
Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Fat Dogs breaks ground on land off I-80 Exit 179 what is soon to become the North Platte...
North Platte-based Fat Dogs breaks ground at new location off I-80

Latest News

This month long campaign encourages pet adoption.
McCook Humane Society aiming to finish strong in ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign
In our #Newsmakers session today, we talked with The Lincoln County Historical Museum about...
Newsmakers Summer History Lecture Series
Nebraska at Minnesota
Game week arrives as Huskers begin prep for Minnesota
Officers received information that a vehicle would be returning to North Platte with illegal...
Officers informed of vehicle possibly containing illegal narcotics