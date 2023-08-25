Two North Platte people arrested after fentanyl pills and meth found in vehicle, police say

By Victoria Cramer
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people from North Platte were arrested after fentanyl pills and meth were allegedly found inside their vehicle on Monday.

The North Platte Police Department said officers received information about a vehicle that would be returning to North Platte with possible illegal narcotics inside.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle seen entering North Platte with 60-year-old Douglas Baker and 57-year-old Pamela Baker, both of North Platte, inside and found probable cause to search the vehicle.

NPPD said they found fifty fentanyl pills and over a pound of suspected methamphetamine were found inside the vehicle. A substance that tested positive for meth was also found on Pamela.

Both Douglas and Pamela Baker were taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Bond has been set at 10 percent of $500,000 for both Douglas and Pamela.

