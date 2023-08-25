UNL Extension Center Hosts 19th Annual West Central Water and Crops Field Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The UNL Extension Center in North Platte hosted its 19th Annual West Central Water and Crops Field Day on Thursday.

The event is geared towards helping farmers learn the newest techniques in farming, as well as learn from each other about adapting to possible future issues.

The event has gone on for 19 years, and according to organizer Randy Lloyd, next year’s Field Day is already being planned.

“We have folks from Oklahoma here, we have folks from Iowa here, and again, situations they have in those areas that maybe mimic what we deal with, they’re able to share what they’ve done so maybe we’re ahead of the game when we do it here,” Lloyd said.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.