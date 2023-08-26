Athlete of the Week: Harry Caskey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Harry Caskey is a veteran leader on the squad that projects to do very well this season.

While he maintains a team-first mentality, his individuals accolades are quite impressive.

Caskey has several division one football offers including from South Dakota, Army, Air Force, Dartmouth and Brown.

“Obviously, I want to play at the highest level, obviously getting the best education and best career choice after that too is important, so I’ve just been going day-to-day and monitoring those with my family, I’ve been keeping it close to the heart,” Caskey said.

The fall will be full of campus visits and exciting decisions, but Caskey will still be found working at the local pool or rec center.

Also dedicated to academics, Caskey has been on the honor roll every semester at Ogallala.

“My parents have always told me that going to school and getting the best education is the number one thing in your life, you can get hurt or banged up and I’ve seen that first hand, so I always try to keep my academics a high priority,” Caskey said.

Caskey sees a clear correlation between being a good student and quarterback.

“In the classroom you’ve got to memorize stuff for tests, I think its the same way with football, you just pick up things as you go, you’re not going to get it all in one day, at the end of the day to focus on the little things, and to get everything right individually,” Caskey said.

He isn’t sure whether his college decision will take into account how far from home he may go.

“I want my parents to be able to make my games, or my friends, its a big factor, but at the end of the day I’m just going to go where is best for me, academic wise, football wise,” Caskey said.

In terms of athletics, last season he was named All-State honorable mention for both basketball and football.

More than what he is in the classroom or on the field, Caskey cares about how people perceive the type of person he is.

“I hope people would say I’m the hard working guy that just never stops, everyday I wake up tired, bruised, I wake up just mentally fatigued, but at the end of the day, I just want people to know that I’m just non-stop. I’m always there when I need to be, I’m always on time, I’m always there for other people and to make my mark,” Caskey said.

Caskey and Ogallala lost their opening game of the season to Gothenburg, 29-6.

Next up, they Broken Bow on Friday at 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

