Brady falls to S-E-M in season opener

Brady falls on the road to S-E-M
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Brady dropped their home opener on Friday evening on the road at S-E-M 67-21.

Brady scored a touchdown on the first play of their offense’s season, but the Mustangs took control from that point on leading 61-6 at the half, they would cruise in from there for the victory.

Brady moves to 0-1 on the season, next up for the Eagles is a showdown with Heartland Lutheran.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
Vehicle thefts in Lincoln and Keith Counties lead to arrest of teen
Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating
The Smart 911 app and the Rave Guardian app are available for mobile devices.
Rave Alert leads to arrest of 25-Year-Old near Lake Maloney in North Platte
Officers received information that a vehicle would be returning to North Platte with illegal...
Two North Platte people arrested after fentanyl pills and meth found in vehicle, police say

Latest News

Haymakers open season at home against the Bison
Cozad open season hosting McCook
Gothenburg hosts Ogallala in rivalry matchup
Gothenburg convincingly recaptures Platte River Rivalry trophy
Senior quarterback Harry Caskey warming up with the Ogallala football team on August 25, 2023.
Athlete of the Week: Harry Caskey
Nebraska takes a season opening win at the Devaney Center over Utah State.
Nebraska defeats Utah State in home opener
Wallace drops their season opener to the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys
Wallace falls in opener to Cody-Kilgore