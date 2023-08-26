Brady falls to S-E-M in season opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Brady dropped their home opener on Friday evening on the road at S-E-M 67-21.

Brady scored a touchdown on the first play of their offense’s season, but the Mustangs took control from that point on leading 61-6 at the half, they would cruise in from there for the victory.

Brady moves to 0-1 on the season, next up for the Eagles is a showdown with Heartland Lutheran.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.