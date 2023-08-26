Hershey holds 3rd annual Fall Festival

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lots of people gathered in Hershey Saturday morning to see the Fall Festival parade and partake in the third annual Fall Festival.

The parade consisted of many different groups from Hershey and Lincoln County as many lined the parade route.

The Lincoln County Sheriffs Posse were present with Sheriff Jerome Kramer leading the way. The parade also saw multiple fall teams from Hershey High School; The cross-country team, softball team and the football team played a few practical jokes along the parade route, squirting parade watchers with water guns.

The parade also saw a lot of locally-owned tractors that were on display for all to see after the parade was over.

Another annual part of the fall festival is the pie social at Hershey United Methodist Church. Along with the pie social, the church also had a quilt display where people could vote on their favorite out of over 50 different quilts.

The pie tradition has been been around for at least 60 years and started with the women of the church making pies and ice cream from scratch. Sue Hutchison and Kay Downs are with Hershey United Methodist Church and said the pie social is just one of the many things they do to help out in the community.

“Well, we put on this and we do the funeral dinners and then whatever other community things the minister asks us to help with we do or the community needs something, we help the community and our mission work, " Hutchison and Downs said.

The Hershey Fall Festival also included live music from country music groups Muscadine Bloodline and The Drew Phillips Band along with food and beverages to concluded a great Saturday of fun for the community of Hershey.

