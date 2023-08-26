Maxwell Football dominates Morrill at home; cruises to 72-6 win

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats hosted the Morrill Lions Friday. The Wildcats started hot and didn’t look back.

The action started on the first play of the game as junior Kole Jones took the opening kickoff to the house to give the Wildcats an 8-0 lead. A few minutes later sophomore Jesse Reyes would take the handoff and dive into the endzone to give Maxwell a 16-0 lead.

Next possession for the wildcats, Reyes calls his own number again for the score and racking up the touchdowns for the night. Maxwell would spread the wealth as sophomore Chris McKeeman would score as Maxwell kept the foot on the gas pedal down.

Next drive McKeeman would score again to add two touchdowns to his totals and the defense would score as well recovering a botched snap in the endzone.

Maxwell would dominate Morrill by the final score of 72 to 6.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.