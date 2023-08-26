McDaid Elementary students beat the heat by enjoying popsicles

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the hot summer temperatures keep coming, schools in the North Platte area are coming up with fun ways for their students to beat the heat.

McDaid Elementary wrapped up the week by having Popsicles with the Principal as a way for the young students to beat the heat. Principal Pam Wood went out and bought over 200 popsicles for her students at both the elementary and preschool and for the staff. Wood said it was just a fun way to celebrate their students.

“We really try and celebrate our students at McDaid and this is just one of the many ways we do that so yeah we love our kids and we wanted them to end the week on a cool note,” Wood said.

