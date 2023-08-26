North Platte drops heartbreaker to Grand Island

North Platte drops a heartbreaker to Grand Island
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs football team dropped a heartbreaker to Grand Island on Friday evening 28-27.

The Bulldogs led late in the game 27-14 before the Islanders rattled off 14 unanswered points to take the lead late and hold on for the win.

North Platte Falls to 0-2 on the season dropping both games by less than a touchdown, next week they return home to take on Scottsbluff.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
Vehicle thefts in Lincoln and Keith Counties lead to arrest of teen
Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating
The Smart 911 app and the Rave Guardian app are available for mobile devices.
Rave Alert leads to arrest of 25-Year-Old near Lake Maloney in North Platte
Officers received information that a vehicle would be returning to North Platte with illegal...
Two North Platte people arrested after fentanyl pills and meth found in vehicle, police say

Latest News

Haymakers open season at home against the Bison
Cozad open season hosting McCook
Gothenburg hosts Ogallala in rivalry matchup
Gothenburg convincingly recaptures Platte River Rivalry trophy
Senior quarterback Harry Caskey warming up with the Ogallala football team on August 25, 2023.
Athlete of the Week: Harry Caskey
Nebraska takes a season opening win at the Devaney Center over Utah State.
Nebraska defeats Utah State in home opener
Wallace drops their season opener to the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys
Wallace falls in opener to Cody-Kilgore