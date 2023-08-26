North Platte drops heartbreaker to Grand Island

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs football team dropped a heartbreaker to Grand Island on Friday evening 28-27.

The Bulldogs led late in the game 27-14 before the Islanders rattled off 14 unanswered points to take the lead late and hold on for the win.

North Platte Falls to 0-2 on the season dropping both games by less than a touchdown, next week they return home to take on Scottsbluff.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.