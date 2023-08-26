Sandhills Valley Football team begins revenge tour by hosting Southern Valley

By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills Valley Mavericks Football team is looking for revenge after a disappointing first-round playoff loss last season.

The Mavericks’ revenge tour began with the Southern Valley Eagles coming to the Nebraska Sandhills. The Eagles are looking for their first winning season since 2020 and the first victory for the program since 2021 after going 0-8 last season including a 52-16 loss to the Mavericks.

First game-getters, Mother Nature and the Eagles’ defensive line caused chaos early for the Mavericks’ Offense as on the first play after kick-off, Senior Adyn Thooft made his presence known with a forced fumble.

However, it was Sandhills Valley striking first, as Leyton Connell connected with his Junior teammate Kyle Kramer for a lengthy touchdown.

It didn’t take the Eagles long to respond though and add on two more as Kamden Bose connected with Senior Teammate Kody Collins.

Southern Valley gets the best of Sandhills Valley in this one with a final of 34-26. Southern Valley will host another 1-0 team next week as Maxwell heads to Oxford.

Sandhills Valley will look to rebound by traveling into the Nebraska Panhandle and take on Bayard.

