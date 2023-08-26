Southern Valley Lady Eagles Volleyball takes 2-0 record to Stapleton to take on Sandhills Valley

By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Southern Valley Lady Eagles Volleyball team took their 2-0 record to Stapleton on Friday to take on the Lady Mavericks who are looking for their first victory of the season after dropping matches to Maywood-Hayes Center and Paxton.

Southern Valley took the first two sets, but Sandhills Valley looked strong at the top of set three. Southern Valley Senior Ann Bose gently tapped the ball over the net and watched as it fell to the ground.

Sandhills Valley Junior, Shelby Layher fiercely swatted the ball over and then quickly swarmed the net with her Maverick teammates to deny the visiting Eagles. Southern Valley was just too much to handle in this one though, as they won all three sets on the road.

The Lady Mavericks will look to get in the win column next week with a tri-angular against Hyannis and Wallace. Southern Valley will take their 3-0 record to Dawson County next week to take on the Lady Swedes of Gothenburg.

