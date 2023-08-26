Wallace falls in opener to Cody-Kilgore

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Wallace Wildcats dropped their season opener on Friday evening to the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys.

The Cowboys jumped out to the early lead scoring two touchdowns in the first two minutes of the game, they would not slow down either as they would lead 28-0 after the first quarter, and they take the win 64-14.

Wallace falls to 0-1 on the year, next Friday they are back on the field against Garden County.

