Conner and Colten Gentry Annual Memorial Poker Run held in Brady

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Second Conner and Colten Gentry Annual Memorial Poker Run was held in Brady on Saturday with over two dozen motorcyclists showing their support.

Conner and Colten Gentry were tragically killed in a car accident near Maxwell in 2012, and the Memorial Poker Run was set up in remembrance of them in 2022.

Organizers set up the run as a way to memorialize the Gentrys as well as to raise money.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smart 911 app and the Rave Guardian app are available for mobile devices.
Rave Alert leads to arrest of 25-Year-Old near Lake Maloney in North Platte
Officers received information that a vehicle would be returning to North Platte with illegal...
Two North Platte people arrested after fentanyl pills and meth found in vehicle, police say
Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
A police car.
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Statue stolen from western North Platte
Vehicle thefts in Lincoln and Keith Counties lead to arrest of teen

Latest News

KNOP Hourly
Cooler than last week, but still generally dry and smokey
The Hershey Fall Festival parade was filled with fun, with lots of candy being tossed out to...
Hershey holds 3rd annual Fall Festival
As the hot summer temperatures keep coming, schools in the North Platte area are coming up with...
McDaid Elementary students beat the heat by enjoying popsicles
Republican governors visited the U.S. border in Texas on Monday, Aug. 21,2023.
Gov. Pillen announces return date of troops deployed to southern U.S. border