Conner and Colten Gentry Annual Memorial Poker Run held in Brady

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Second Conner and Colten Gentry Annual Memorial Poker Run was held in Brady on Saturday with over two dozen motorcyclists showing their support.

Conner and Colten Gentry were tragically killed in a car accident near Maxwell in 2012, and the Memorial Poker Run was set up in remembrance of them in 2022.

Organizers set up the run as a way to memorialize the Gentrys as well as to raise money.

