Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska hold family fun information night

Lots of people gathered in Hershey Saturday morning to see the Fall Festival parade and partake in the third annual Fall Festival.
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska hosted a free Family Fun Night on Friday at Cody Park in North Platte.

The event included yard games and free ice cream as well as information on memberships and what the Girl Scouts do nationally and what they do in the state of Nebraska.

Membership Coordinator Jennifer Gilland said she is so excited for many different age groups of young women joining the Girls Scouts.

“They get to do all sorts of programs,” Gilland said. “We have programs scheduled 365 days out of the year it seems like they are always busy doing things. Each girl can be apart of a traditional troop or they can be an individual girl member so however they want to do Girl Scouts is how they can do it.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Smart 911 app and the Rave Guardian app are available for mobile devices.
Rave Alert leads to arrest of 25-Year-Old near Lake Maloney in North Platte
Burglary investigation leads to truckloads of suspected stolen property seized from North Platte home
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
The Maxwell Wildcats stand for the national anthem ahead of their August 25 contest against the...
Maxwell Football dominates Morrill at home; cruises to 72-6 win
Officers received information that a vehicle would be returning to North Platte with illegal...
Two North Platte people arrested after fentanyl pills and meth found in vehicle, police say

Latest News

The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska hosted a free Family Fun Night on Friday at Cody Park in...
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska hold family fun information night
Lots of people gathered in Hershey Saturday morning to see the Fall Festival parade and partake...
Hershey holds 3rd annual Fall Festival
Papillion Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday evening.
Papillion Police investigating Saturday night homicide
Conner and Colten Gentry Annual Memorial Poker Run held in Brady
Conner and Colten Gentry Annual Memorial Poker Run held in Brady