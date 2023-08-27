Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska hold family fun information night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska hosted a free Family Fun Night on Friday at Cody Park in North Platte.

The event included yard games and free ice cream as well as information on memberships and what the Girl Scouts do nationally and what they do in the state of Nebraska.

Membership Coordinator Jennifer Gilland said she is so excited for many different age groups of young women joining the Girls Scouts.

“They get to do all sorts of programs,” Gilland said. “We have programs scheduled 365 days out of the year it seems like they are always busy doing things. Each girl can be apart of a traditional troop or they can be an individual girl member so however they want to do Girl Scouts is how they can do it.”

